BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NINE KINGS ALL RELATED = WW1
TKWK T.V
TKWK T.V
186 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • 2 days ago

In this video, we unravel the fascinating story behind one of the most iconic photographs of the 20th century. May 1910, Windsor Castle: nine crowned heads of Europe stand together, smiling for the camera. Who are these monarchs? What binds them, and what will happen just four short years later? This is no ordinary family portrait; it's a snapshot of world leaders on the precipice of global conflict. We'll show you how emperors and kings, related by blood and dynastic marriages, such as Kaiser Wilhelm II, King George V, King Albert I, King Haakon VII, King Alfonso XIII, and others, found themselves on opposing sides of World War I.

Keywords
europeww1kingswesternmonarchs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy