Reading the Bible LIVE: Jesus is the Word -2024 ‭Revelation 22:18 NLT‬
DarylLawsonLive
Published 17 hours ago

‭Revelation 22:18 NLT‬

[18] And I solemnly declare to everyone who hears the words of prophecy written in this book: If anyone adds anything to what is written here, God will add to that person the plagues described in this book.

#Bible #Word #curses #blessing 

