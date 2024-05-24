Reading the Bible LIVE: Jesus is the Word -2024
Revelation 22:18 NLT
[18] And I solemnly declare to everyone who hears the words of prophecy written in this book: If anyone adds anything to what is written here, God will add to that person the plagues described in this book.
#Bible #Word #curses #blessing
