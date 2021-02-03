GWP: Paul Glumaz, The Beginnings of the Boomerang Effects to the Illegitimate Occupation 2/2/ 21

The Beginnings of the Boomerang Effects to the Illegitimate Occupation



We are now 13 days in the installment of the illegitimate occupant of the White House. Rather than Congressional actions, we are seeing the dizzying pace of executive orders at a rate never before seen in history. This is a telling sign of the kind of desperation that exists. So what is causing this desperation? It is the continuing threat of the implosion of the entire global financial system which is currently on a continuing multiple $trillions of central bank "quantitative easing" that is being run under the cover of COVID support. One of the reasons for keeping the lockdown in place is to maintain the cover for these massive financial bailouts. The issue of the precariousness of the global financial system is what the GameStop stock is all about, where major hedge funds are being threatened by organized individual traders.

This is why, even though President Trump is now a private citizen, there is a desperate effort to control the political process by focusing increasing hate on Donald Trump through the most absurd thing that has ever happened in U.S. politics, the unconstitutional impeachment trial of a private citizen which will occur without the Constitutionally mandated Chief Supreme Court Justice presiding.

Now we come to the boomerang factor. One example is that Joe Manchin, Democratic Senator from West Virginia, a coal state, may soon leave Senate Democratic Caucus to switch the Senate to Republican control. This is just one example of why the globalists don't have the kind of control over us that they would like us to think. There are many more such boomerangs that are in the making. One of these is a candidates movement of citizens, not politicians that would end the games of control.