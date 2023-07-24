Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr.SHIVA Get Educated or Be Enslaved. Join Truth Freedom Health
channel image
High Hopes
2653 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
100 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Shiva


Jan 26, 2021


Dr.SHIVA: Join Truth Freedom Health. Get Educated or Be Enslaved.


Dr.SHIVA, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Educator, Statesman provides a path forward for you to become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior by learning the Foundations of Systems to learn the principles of: 1) the interconnection of Truth Freedom Health, 2) the need for a bottom's up movement, and 3) the disturbance of the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment which destroys and derails movements.


It's time to get educated or be enslaved.


vashiva.com/join


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1bKyINKOPI

Keywords
healthfreedomtrutheducatedenslaveddr shiva

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket