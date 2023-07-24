Dr.SHIVA Get Educated or Be Enslaved. Join Truth Freedom Health

Dr. Shiva





Jan 26, 2021





Dr.SHIVA: Join Truth Freedom Health. Get Educated or Be Enslaved.





Dr.SHIVA, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Educator, Statesman provides a path forward for you to become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior by learning the Foundations of Systems to learn the principles of: 1) the interconnection of Truth Freedom Health, 2) the need for a bottom's up movement, and 3) the disturbance of the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment which destroys and derails movements.





It's time to get educated or be enslaved.





vashiva.com/join





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1bKyINKOPI