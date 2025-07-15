🚨 TRUMP says Epstein files are MADE-UP democrat HOAX

💬 "These files were made up by Comey. They were made up by Obama. They were made up by the Biden, you know, and we went through years of that with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax"

Prez insists AG Bondi ‘has handled it very well’

‘Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release’