BREAKING NEWS: What Hunter Biden Told House GOP In Closed-Door Deposition

BREAKING NEWS: This Is What Hunter Biden Told House GOP In Closed-Door Deposition
Hunter Biden vigorously defended President Joe Biden and sharply criticized the impeachment probe into his father while testifying before Congress on Wednesday—insisting he “never” involved the president in any of his business dealings and accusing Republicans of constructing a “partisan house of cards” built “on lies.”
