BOJO, Trudeau, Macron... World Leaders Weigh In On Roe V. Wade, Sri Lanka's Fuel Rationing 6/29/22

Ahead on this week's TOP News Stories From Around the World: From Canada's Trudeau, France's Macron, and the UK's Prime minister Boris Johnson, world leaders from around the globe react to the United States Supreme Court ruling on Roe V Wade. America's Congressman was questioned this week on gun rights by a British reporter" We don’t have guns in the UK, that is true, but we don’t have mass shootings either...” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “You have mass stabbings, lady ... Well, you can go back to your country and worry about your no guns, we like ours here.”



British comedian Russell Brand says maybe he should go on Tucker Carlson after Carlson featured left wing pundit Jimmy Dore. Brand is known for his biting commentary on lockdowns and the Great Reset. The problem with ‘following the science’ is that the science follows the money”. Sri Lanka introduces fuel rationing and is struggling to secure fresh fuel supplies, a top government minister said on Sunday, as the crisis-hit country of 22 million people is down to just 15,000 tons of petrol and diesel to keep essential services running in the coming days. The island is wilting under its worst financial crisis in seven decades with foreign exchange reserves at record lows leaving it scrambling to pay for essential imports including fuel, food and medicine.

Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/world-leaders-weigh-in-on-roe-v-wade/

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