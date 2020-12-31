© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clean my Room? No, I'll Force you (Easier) to Call it "Clean"
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • December 31, 2020
Jordan Peterson will tell you to clean your room, to take control of what you can before you go out and change the world and more complex systems. But the radical left is endeavoring to force you to except George Orwell's 1984 system Where war is peace, freedom is slavery, Ignorance is strength. White clean your room, when you can change the language, and using the threat of cancel culture and or violence, force people to recognize your room is clean.
They do the same thing with crime statistics, not prosecuting crimes in the work cities of America. Let's examine the Post modernistic strategies.
#JordanPeterson #cleanroom #antifa
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
They do the same thing with crime statistics, not prosecuting crimes in the work cities of America. Let's examine the Post modernistic strategies.
#JordanPeterson #cleanroom #antifa
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.