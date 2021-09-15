The Silent War Ep. 6099: Anonymous Microphones, Trojan Horses & Enemies at the Gate

In this episode of The Silent War-FBI Declassifies 9/11 Memo After Biden Executive Order: it "Puts To Bed Any Doubts About Saudi Complicity".like the famous Trojan Horse - enemies within our borders are leaving the gates wide open - Large Sections of the Border Wall Have Been REMOVED and Left WIDE OPEN Along Heavily Trafficked Drug Route in Southern Arizona.More election fraud out of California's Recall of Newsom.Hot Mic Catches Israeli Health Minister Admitting Vaccine Passports Are About Coercion.Veritas sting catches nursing home drugging patients into vaccine compliance.Chinese Warships Approach Alaska.Milley Told China in Secret Phone Call He Would Give the CCP Advance Warning if US Was Ever Going to Attack.Hudson, Ohio's mayor gives an entire School board the ultimate ultimatum over pornographic education material given to children. “I'm going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign or you will be charged.""Break the Fake News"All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat