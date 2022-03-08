Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - NEWS FLASH! Pertussis Vaccine is Ineffective! BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.26.16)

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Yup. Your doctor has received this news flash in his email in box. Dr Daniels shares the Medical Industrial Complex’s confession as well as their solution. Tune in Think Happens.
If the Pertussis vaccine is ineffective, What is the answer?
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