EPOCH TV | Trump Vindicated? Kash Patel Explains the New Jan. 6 Report

“How is it factually and legally possible for Nancy Pelosi, the Capitol Police, and Mayor [Muriel] Bowser to reject the National Guard if President Trump didn't previously authorize them? To me, that's the whole case. And now that we have the receipts—we've always had them—now that they're out there for the American people, maybe they can ask those hard questions and finally get to the truth.”













In this episode, I sit down with Kash Patel, senior adviser to former President Donald Trump and author of “Government Gangsters.” We dive into the Initial Findings Report on Jan. 6 by the House Oversight Committee, which corroborates earlier claims that President Trump authorized 20,000 National Guardsmen in advance of the Capitol protest, a crucial fact that, Mr. Patel says, was deliberately withheld from the public by the Jan. 6 committee.













“What Chairman Loudermilk has done, is exposed the fact that evidence was withheld by members of Congress, evidence was destroyed by members of Congress, evidence of innocence was hidden by members of Congress, and evidence was choreographed by members of Congress,” says Mr. Patel.













“They just arrested a journalist who was inside the halls of Congress on January 6, reporting on January 6, and doing nothing else—per the video that's been released. And they arrested and charged him federally. Are we now going to arrest journalists in theaters of war because it's illegal for them to be there, who are reporting on the war? You know the standard is a very slippery slope.”













Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and the guest, and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.













