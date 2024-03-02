IRONCLAD: Change Agents | The Race to Rule the World’s Food Security & Water Supply

In the new film The Grab (directed by Blackfish filmmaker Gabriela Cowperthwaite), investigative journalist Nate Halverson uncovers how countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, and China -- as well as private entities like Erik Prince's latest venture -- are racing to control the world's food and water supplies.
In this episode of Change Agents, an IRONCLAD original, Andy Stumpf talks with Nate about why these efforts could lead to the next world war.
More about The Grab: https://revealnews.org/The-Grab/
Change Agents with Andy Stumpf is an IRONCLAD Original.
The Race to Rule the World’s Food Security & Water Supply (with Nate Halverson) - Change Agents
Watch the full interview with journalist Nathan Halverson, who is featured in the film The Grab, here:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.