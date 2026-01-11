NWO: World Bank whistle-blower Karen Hudes explains who is behind the Vatican (see link in description box)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The video can be watched at: https://old.bitchute.com/video/seHFjP8zFpUV/
Credits to JamesRoss2
Courageous Karen Hudes explains who is behind the Vatican. Revelation 13:2 says that the dragon, which is satan in Revelation 12:9, gives its power, seat and great authority to the beast, which is the Vatican as it is described in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18.