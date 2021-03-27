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Covid Cases Rising, Knives Kill 3 Times More than Rifles, Vaccinated Are Timebombs-Superspreaders (Mike Adams), Earth Changes, and More 03.27.2021
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716 views • March 27, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again: https://www.vice.com/en/article/93wx7e/were-blowing-it-covid-19-cases-are-rising-again
--
FBI Stats Reveal Knives Kill Far More People Than Rifles: https://thedcpatriot.com/fbi-stats-reveal-knives-kill-far-more-people-than-rifles-in-america-three-to-one-to-be-exact-media-silent/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.27.2021):
Vaccinated Are Timebombs (Mike Adam’s): https://www.brighteon.com/ed06dd3e-5cf4-4001-b2e6-27b62bac359c
--
Thousands cross Mexico’s southern border: https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-mexico-immigration-guatemala-central-america-cbb61c31526c988451c305855c8f8486
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Arizona town calls state of emergency over migrant illegal arrivals: https://apnews.com/article/arizona-immigration-phoenix-e900051cb6c60826b1013f0ab2b5c385
--
New York: First US vaccine passports: https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/new-york-first-us-vaccine-passports
--
New York launches nation's first 'vaccine passports.' https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/26/covid-vaccine-passports-new-york-first-vaccination-proof-system/6976009002/
--
Cargo ship Ever Given follows penis shaped pattern before getting Wedged in Suez Canal: https://www.perthnow.com.au/news/world/cargo-ship-ever-given-follows-penis-shaped-pattern-before-getting-wedged-in-suez-canal-ng-b881831149z
--
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/pelee-earthquakes.html
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Sydney: https://youtu.be/OicIkoJxIK4
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/dropping-sperm-counts-mean-were-headed-toward-extinction.html
--
NASA: https://youtu.be/pq_aV5hy7Bc
--
A Huge Portal Opened Up Above Them: https://youtu.be/KxH5C8s6ju8
--
https://bigthink.com/technology-innovation/secretive-agency-uses-ai-human-forecasters-to-predict-future?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/pcp-papers-laid-alleging-pandemic-fraud-against-hancock-whitty-vallance-ferguson/
--
https://apnews.com/article/entertainment-health-coronavirus-pandemic-barcelona-music-75d9bc234b0a15735871a7cf0d28b25b
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-2050-dead-following-covid-vaccines-as-300-deaths-added-this-week-16-deaths-from-new-jj-shot-producing-covid-symptoms/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/31-year-old-italian-professor-dead-following-the-experimental-astrazeneca-covid-injection/
--
Dr. Campbell: https://youtu.be/h9irEbq43Qc
--
https://apnews.com/article/world-news-pandemics-europe-poland-coronavirus-pandemic-2ecd4e5b85095de8eed3bd6851bac755
--
https://apnews.com/article/brazil-rio-de-janeiro-jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-63e897b16e4767d436916616796b6e60
--
The Corona Project (lots of news): https://tapnewswire.com/page/2/?amp=1
--
Ebola: https://youtu.be/UWn6CXnv_9Q
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/03/ebola-united-states-congo-refugee-vomiting-blood-dies-chicago-airport-hazmat-team-arrives-airport-3229637.html
https://fox8.com/news/dozens-of-ohio-residents-monitored-for-ebola/
--
https://youtu.be/HtLo0fZZbb8
--
https://www.newswars.com/supreme-court-judge-expects-people-will-be-forced-to-wear-masks-stay-home-for-ten-years/
--
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-03-24/when-will-covid-end-we-must-start-planning-for-a-permanent-pandemic
--
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/former-cdc-director-covid-19-escaped-from-wuhan-virology-lab_3750784.html
--
Vaccine hesitancy: https://youtu.be/jiBlPseZrrw
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again: https://www.vice.com/en/article/93wx7e/were-blowing-it-covid-19-cases-are-rising-again
--
FBI Stats Reveal Knives Kill Far More People Than Rifles: https://thedcpatriot.com/fbi-stats-reveal-knives-kill-far-more-people-than-rifles-in-america-three-to-one-to-be-exact-media-silent/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.27.2021):
Vaccinated Are Timebombs (Mike Adam’s): https://www.brighteon.com/ed06dd3e-5cf4-4001-b2e6-27b62bac359c
--
Thousands cross Mexico’s southern border: https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-mexico-immigration-guatemala-central-america-cbb61c31526c988451c305855c8f8486
--
Arizona town calls state of emergency over migrant illegal arrivals: https://apnews.com/article/arizona-immigration-phoenix-e900051cb6c60826b1013f0ab2b5c385
--
New York: First US vaccine passports: https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/new-york-first-us-vaccine-passports
--
New York launches nation's first 'vaccine passports.' https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/26/covid-vaccine-passports-new-york-first-vaccination-proof-system/6976009002/
--
Cargo ship Ever Given follows penis shaped pattern before getting Wedged in Suez Canal: https://www.perthnow.com.au/news/world/cargo-ship-ever-given-follows-penis-shaped-pattern-before-getting-wedged-in-suez-canal-ng-b881831149z
--
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/pelee-earthquakes.html
--
Sydney: https://youtu.be/OicIkoJxIK4
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/dropping-sperm-counts-mean-were-headed-toward-extinction.html
--
NASA: https://youtu.be/pq_aV5hy7Bc
--
A Huge Portal Opened Up Above Them: https://youtu.be/KxH5C8s6ju8
--
https://bigthink.com/technology-innovation/secretive-agency-uses-ai-human-forecasters-to-predict-future?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/pcp-papers-laid-alleging-pandemic-fraud-against-hancock-whitty-vallance-ferguson/
--
https://apnews.com/article/entertainment-health-coronavirus-pandemic-barcelona-music-75d9bc234b0a15735871a7cf0d28b25b
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-2050-dead-following-covid-vaccines-as-300-deaths-added-this-week-16-deaths-from-new-jj-shot-producing-covid-symptoms/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/31-year-old-italian-professor-dead-following-the-experimental-astrazeneca-covid-injection/
--
Dr. Campbell: https://youtu.be/h9irEbq43Qc
--
https://apnews.com/article/world-news-pandemics-europe-poland-coronavirus-pandemic-2ecd4e5b85095de8eed3bd6851bac755
--
https://apnews.com/article/brazil-rio-de-janeiro-jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-63e897b16e4767d436916616796b6e60
--
The Corona Project (lots of news): https://tapnewswire.com/page/2/?amp=1
--
Ebola: https://youtu.be/UWn6CXnv_9Q
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/03/ebola-united-states-congo-refugee-vomiting-blood-dies-chicago-airport-hazmat-team-arrives-airport-3229637.html
https://fox8.com/news/dozens-of-ohio-residents-monitored-for-ebola/
--
https://youtu.be/HtLo0fZZbb8
--
https://www.newswars.com/supreme-court-judge-expects-people-will-be-forced-to-wear-masks-stay-home-for-ten-years/
--
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-03-24/when-will-covid-end-we-must-start-planning-for-a-permanent-pandemic
--
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/former-cdc-director-covid-19-escaped-from-wuhan-virology-lab_3750784.html
--
Vaccine hesitancy: https://youtu.be/jiBlPseZrrw
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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