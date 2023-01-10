Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Alex Jones Full Show 1/9/23 Military Now Protecting Protestors Who Have Taken Brazilian
93 views
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published Yesterday |

Global Meltdown: Military Now Protecting Protestors Who Have Taken Brazilian Capital as Russia Says They are Officially Fighting NATO in Ukraine Proxy War! – MONDAY FULL SHOW 01/09/23

The Alex Jones Show
Published on Jan 09, 2023
Here in the US, the left is calling for the extradition of Bolsonaro back to Brazil despite the fact he’s been charged with NO crimes! Alex Jones will also lay out the incredible new documents released by Louisiana Attorney General PROVING the White House was in direct control of twitter & censoring journalists like Tucker Carlson in live-time! OVERRIDE THE CENSORS! SHARE THIS LINK NOW! The war for your mind has been exposed! But the blueprint to defeat the NWO is here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too  late  https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-War-World/dp/1510774041  
Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket