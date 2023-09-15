Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Stacks Pesos in Argentina -- Inflationary Theft of the Government SHOWN
channel image
Recharge Freedom
315 Subscribers
112 views
Published 13 hours ago

Watch Tucker Carlson as he visits Argentina and stacked local currency, the Argentinian peso. Watch the amount of bills needed to equate to $100 at the true exchange rate, and understand how the government is stealing money in savings from you via they are inflationary printing of currency.While the rest of the world will dollar rise, those who adopted bitcoin standard first will be the winners in the long run.


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
bitcointucker carlsoninflationsavingsbondsus dollargovernment theftbuenos airesbitcoin standardhard assetsdollarizationtucker carlson in argentinajavier malayargentinian electioninflationary printingsilent theft

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket