‘There’s no question’: Joe Biden was the ‘selling point’ in Hunter Biden’s business deals

US President Joe Biden was obviously the “selling point” in Hunter Biden’s business deals, says filmmaker Ami Horowitz.
“Let’s compare Hunter Biden versus the (former) vice-president Joe Biden,” he told Sky News host Rita Panahi.
“Who would be the selling point? Who would be the brand there?
“Obviously, there’s no question that Joe Biden was in fact the point of reference, the reason why anyone got involved with Hunter Biden or Hunter Biden business – that’s obvious.
“The bigger question becomes, first of all, the timeline, did it begin while he was vice-president … or did it happen afterwards?”
