La verdad sobre los microbios / The truth about microbes. Stefan Lanka

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This video is dubbed from German to Spanish. It has subtitles in English. One of the best speeches from Stephan Lanka! Este vídeo está doblado del alemán al español. Tiene subtítulos en inglés. ¡Uno de los mejores discursos de Esteban Lanka!