BREAKING BREAKING BREAKING!! END OF US PETRO DOLLAR!! WORLD FINANCIAL COLLAPSE ANYTIME!! - ALSO - POLAND ANNEXES WESTERN UKRAINE WHICH MAKES IT "ALL" NATO!! HERE COMES THE BEAST SYSTEM FULL FORCE!

BOOM! Saudi Arabia Announces End of US Petro Dollarhttps://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/boom-saudi-arabia-announces-end-of-us-petro-dollar



Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlementshttps://finance.yahoo.com/news/saudi-arabia-open-discuss-non-160000583.html



*** BULLETIN *** - Part of Ukraine "ANNEXED" by third country?https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-part-of-ukraine-annexed-by-third-country



⚠️ BREAKING: VLAD TO MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROWhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7leQhD2VN0k



*** BULLETIN *** Treaties being Canceledhttps://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-treaties-being-canceled



Kissinger backs Ukraine’s NATO membership, says Russia needs the opportunity to rejoin international systemhttps://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/17/russia-needs-opportunity-to-rejoin-an-international-system-kissinger-says.html



________________________





TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) - SEARCH FOR "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]













