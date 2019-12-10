© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rants and Lifestyle - French riots, no money in the bank, Bankrupt countries
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • December 10, 2019
Emmanuel Macron will seek to placate angry strikers this week while honouring his election pledge to shake up France’s pension system in a delicate balancing act that will define his political future.
Ministers are looking at possible concessions that could defuse the strikes and protests that have paralysed the country since last week.
Ministers are looking at possible concessions that could defuse the strikes and protests that have paralysed the country since last week.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.