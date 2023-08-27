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＂CLIMATE CHANGE＂A DESPERATE TOTALITARIAN AGENDA BEING ORCHESTRATED AGAINST HUMANITY
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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239 views • August 27, 2023

＂CLIMATE CHANGE＂A DESPERATE TOTALITARIAN AGENDA...

Being Orchestrated AGAINST HUMANITY


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


================

@ (WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

How many fires are currently burning worldwide? FAR FAR too many:


https://www.wunderground.com/wundermap?zoom=5&lat=37.80307138624724&lon=-90.50826873347978&wxstn=0&wxstnmode=tw&radar=0&radaropa=0.7&satellite=0&satelliteopa=0.8&insertHurricaneNameHere=false&goes16opa=0&severe=0&severeopa=0.9&sst=0&sstopa=0.8&sstanom=0&sstanomopa=0.8&cam=0&fronts=0&hur=0&models=0&modelsmodel=ecmwf&modelsopa=0.8&modelstype=SURPRE&lightning=0&fire=1&fireopa=0.9&rep=0&surge=0&tor=0


What will it take for humanity to awaken to all that is currently being done to them?


While I am able to see all the good that will come to Earth and humanity on the other side of this, my heart weeps with compassion that we ever had to go through something this intense in the first place.


The fact that humanity feel SO deeply asleep and so completely blinded by the lies being fed to us, that it required events so brutal to awaken the masses is just heart-breaking.


(clip source) Greenprint4LIFE

================

THE CLIMATE HOAX (Kary Mullis)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/enokwK3UcsQ9/


Call Me OLD FASHIONED but, SYNCHRONIZED DOMINO ARSON just isn't... "'CLIMATE CHANGE'"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nA1ipvdZQkpH/

--------------------------

ROCKEFELLER FILE (1976) [+ SCENARIOS [LOCK-STEP] (2010)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sapSIJnRENUR/


Rockefeller “Scenarios for Future Technology & International Development”

[LockStep Program] https://archive.org/download/rockefeller-foundation/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf

-------------------

Rockefeller [Lockstep 2010] “Scenarios for Future Technology & International Development” [Annotated (ed.)] https://archive.org/download/the-annotated-rockefeller-foundation-lockstep-2010/The-Annotated-Rockefeller-Foundation-Lockstep-2010.pdf

------------------

Rockefeller (Mega File) Illuminati Cryptos https://archive.org/download/rockefellermegafilerockyfelleragainstapostlescreed_201909/Rockefeller%20Mega%20File%20Rockyfeller%20Against%20Apostles%20Creed.pdf

-----------------

Microchip Warning of 1999! - Rockefeller Foundation (A Threat To Humanity)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Kf7OX5V1WYc/


(( LOCKSTEP )))) ROCKEFELLER SENARIOS FOR THE FUTURE (2010) [eaudio-doc]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4gz7pPhzpWlj/

U.N. & CENTRAL BANKS (A ROCKEFELLER & ROTHSCHILD COUP)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/e30bUMvXvpxx/


ROCKEFELLER Foundation - 'RESET THE TABLE'

(Meeting the Moment TO TRANSFORM the U.S. FOOD System)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nvXCasBhe7mm/


TRILATERAL COMMISSION & TECHNOCRACY (Patrick Wood Lecture)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVEhXhPvt1My/

RE:SET THE TABLE (Rockefeller Foundation's (NWO) Plan to Restructure the US Food System)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8n3Fu9JB7olw/

Food Tyranny & Transformation of the Food Supply (Rockefeller's 'Reset the Table)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/65O6SBGrqJ4X/

GLOBAL MEDICAL MAFIA - Rockefeller Death Cult (Learn The Truth)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zUm9vVy9TXIQ/


Rockefeller Foundation (Funding of Massive Government Infiltration & Sociocultural Astroturfing) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cskzC4vTrb9y/

A Dystopian Scenario (Of Lockstep & the Rockefeller Foundation Endgame)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JGWVbMdGrKhT/

UNCED (1992) Earth Summit & the Rothschild/Rockefeller Global Cabal

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mt9iaEPaVVBf/

Scam of the Century Goes Back to ONE Man (Rockefeller Funded Germ Theory, Part 01)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/T5ZuyXN3MJ84/

'ROCKEFELLER', the 'FDA'; the Rise of 'BIGPHARMA' & the 'CANCER-INDUSTRY'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3uga9V82Az3Q/

EUGENICS [The Rockefeller Connection] (QUICK & SLOW wt SPIRO)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5BlzWQon47zW/


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/


Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21agenda 30sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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