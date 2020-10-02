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Prof. Dolores Cahill -Very Important Covid Facts!!!
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148 views • October 02, 2020
Inventor, Founder and Shareholder of Companies, has been Granted & licensed Patents in Europe, USA & worldwide with applications in improving the early accurate diagnosis of disease (auto immune diseases & cancer).
With more than 20 years expertise in high-throughput protein & antibody array, proteomics technology development, automation & biomedical applications in biomarker discovery, diagnostics & personalized medicine
Selected experience as Expert in EU over past 15 years: EU Future & Emerging technologies (FETOPEN) Innovation Launchpad; EU Innovation Radar Expert, EU Horizon 2020 Societal Challenges 1 (Health).
Holds several granted and licensed international patents (EU, USA, Japan, Australia) (1995-present) and peer reviewed publications, and reports,
Professor, University College Dublin (2005-present)
Group Leader, Max-Planck-Institute, Berlin, Germany (1995-2003)
Supervisor of completed PhD & Masters’ degree students in Germany and Ireland.
Full Professor of Translational Science, School of Medicine, University College Dublin, Academic, Researcher, Lecturer, Module Coordinator in Pathology Teaching, School of Medicine & Conway Institute
o 15 years as Irish, EU & international expert & advisor including Seconded National Expert to European Commission
Seconded as a National Expert in Policy to Brussels to European Commission Research & Innovation (1.10.2013- 30.9.2014) - International Cooperation for Strategy and Policy coordination.
So, MAYBE she knows what she is talking about... whether she gets 'fired' or not....(we know why THAT may have happened)
With more than 20 years expertise in high-throughput protein & antibody array, proteomics technology development, automation & biomedical applications in biomarker discovery, diagnostics & personalized medicine
Selected experience as Expert in EU over past 15 years: EU Future & Emerging technologies (FETOPEN) Innovation Launchpad; EU Innovation Radar Expert, EU Horizon 2020 Societal Challenges 1 (Health).
Holds several granted and licensed international patents (EU, USA, Japan, Australia) (1995-present) and peer reviewed publications, and reports,
Professor, University College Dublin (2005-present)
Group Leader, Max-Planck-Institute, Berlin, Germany (1995-2003)
Supervisor of completed PhD & Masters’ degree students in Germany and Ireland.
Full Professor of Translational Science, School of Medicine, University College Dublin, Academic, Researcher, Lecturer, Module Coordinator in Pathology Teaching, School of Medicine & Conway Institute
o 15 years as Irish, EU & international expert & advisor including Seconded National Expert to European Commission
Seconded as a National Expert in Policy to Brussels to European Commission Research & Innovation (1.10.2013- 30.9.2014) - International Cooperation for Strategy and Policy coordination.
So, MAYBE she knows what she is talking about... whether she gets 'fired' or not....(we know why THAT may have happened)
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