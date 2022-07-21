STEERING THE GREAT RESET | World Thought Leader | Yuval Noah Harari

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1,290 views - Apr 19, 2022 - COVID-19 the Great Reset: Yuval Noah Harari is the lead advisor of Klaus Schwab, discusses biometric surveillance. We need to monitor people. We need to monitor what's happening under their skin. He calls God a fictional story. What are we to do when humans are no longer useful to the economy? You need completely new ideology, completely new religion, which will emerge from Silicone Valley. Mirror