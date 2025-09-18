BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Kirk, Alt Health Shills, “Ukrainian Refugee”, Fake Cops, Kurgan Salutes, Galipoli, JEWS, Screen-Shots
Resistance Rising
18 views • 23 hours ago

SR 2025-09-16 #217

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #217: 16 September 2025

 

Topic list:
* Charlie Kirk WAS PART OF HIS “ASSASSINATION”
* Charlie Kirk: the “PROTESTANT” martyr who went to “Mass” and prayed the “Rosary”.
* The Zeck says “The Way Forward” is to agree with Amand-ha Vollmer and STOP THE HATE!!!
* Amand-ha Vollmer LOSES HER MIND and attacks YOU for questioning OUR HERO Charlie Kirk.
* Erika weeps over her husband’s jaundice! Amand-ha Vollmer is EMBARRASSED by you!
* Who “blessed” Amand-ha Vollmer?
* THE DISTURBING VIDEO OF A UKRAINIAN REFUGEE BRUTALLY KNIFED!!!
* Michael Knife-Titties is accused of impersonating a “police officer”.
* Farmington PD murder innocent man: TAXPAYERS WILL PAY.
* Kurpy Metzger’s Kurgan Salute
* From Charlie Kirk to Spellie’s War
* The THOUSANDS of bodies under Freemason Winston Churchill
* Jennifer Daniels’ “turpentine protocol”.
* Shannon Rowan is Jewish now!
* Embarrassing acting from these Hollywood greats.
* Lawrence Fishbourne’s daughter says “don’t send Johnny SCREEN-SHOTS”!

_____________________

Keywords
false flagpsyopcharlie kirk
