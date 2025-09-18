Charlie Kirk, Alt Health Shills, “Ukrainian Refugee”, Fake Cops, Kurgan Salutes, Galipoli, JEWS, Screen-Shots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-09-16 #217
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #217: 16 September 2025
Topic list:
* Charlie Kirk WAS PART OF HIS “ASSASSINATION”
* Charlie Kirk: the “PROTESTANT” martyr who went to “Mass” and prayed the “Rosary”.
* The Zeck says “The Way Forward” is to agree with Amand-ha Vollmer and STOP THE HATE!!!
* Amand-ha Vollmer LOSES HER MIND and attacks YOU for questioning OUR HERO Charlie Kirk.
* Erika weeps over her husband’s jaundice! Amand-ha Vollmer is EMBARRASSED by you!
* Who “blessed” Amand-ha Vollmer?
* THE DISTURBING VIDEO OF A UKRAINIAN REFUGEE BRUTALLY KNIFED!!!
* Michael Knife-Titties is accused of impersonating a “police officer”.
* Farmington PD murder innocent man: TAXPAYERS WILL PAY.
* Kurpy Metzger’s Kurgan Salute
* From Charlie Kirk to Spellie’s War
* The THOUSANDS of bodies under Freemason Winston Churchill
* Jennifer Daniels’ “turpentine protocol”.
* Shannon Rowan is Jewish now!
* Embarrassing acting from these Hollywood greats.
* Lawrence Fishbourne’s daughter says “don’t send Johnny SCREEN-SHOTS”!
_____________________
