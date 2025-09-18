Charlie Kirk, Alt Health Shills, “Ukrainian Refugee”, Fake Cops, Kurgan Salutes, Galipoli, JEWS, Screen-Shots

SR 2025-09-16 #217

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #217: 16 September 2025

Topic list:

* Charlie Kirk WAS PART OF HIS “ASSASSINATION”

* Charlie Kirk: the “PROTESTANT” martyr who went to “Mass” and prayed the “Rosary”.

* The Zeck says “The Way Forward” is to agree with Amand-ha Vollmer and STOP THE HATE!!!

* Amand-ha Vollmer LOSES HER MIND and attacks YOU for questioning OUR HERO Charlie Kirk.

* Erika weeps over her husband’s jaundice! Amand-ha Vollmer is EMBARRASSED by you!

* Who “blessed” Amand-ha Vollmer?

* THE DISTURBING VIDEO OF A UKRAINIAN REFUGEE BRUTALLY KNIFED!!!

* Michael Knife-Titties is accused of impersonating a “police officer”.

* Farmington PD murder innocent man: TAXPAYERS WILL PAY.

* Kurpy Metzger’s Kurgan Salute

* From Charlie Kirk to Spellie’s War

* The THOUSANDS of bodies under Freemason Winston Churchill

* Jennifer Daniels’ “turpentine protocol”.

* Shannon Rowan is Jewish now!

* Embarrassing acting from these Hollywood greats.

* Lawrence Fishbourne’s daughter says “don’t send Johnny SCREEN-SHOTS”!

_____________________

