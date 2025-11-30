© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Home" is a soulful country ballad that tugs at the heartstrings, weaving a cowboy’s deep yearning to ride back to the comfort of home and the arms of loved ones. Thanks for Likes, Shares & Follows. -Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms. https://ditto.fm/selected-verses-from-the-heart-and-pen-of-mreaze Follow at https://x.com/Javelin_1969