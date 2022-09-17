ANDREW TORBA TALKS WITH DALTON ABOUT CHRISTIAN NATIONALISM!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
September 16, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter is joined by Andrew Torba, founder and CEO of Gab.com and author of Christian Nationalism. They discuss his new book and plans for spreading Christian Nationalism. Later Dalton addresses white replacement, not just physically but replacement being done in our entertainment.
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