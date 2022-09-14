ART BELL - MALACHI MARTIN [FULL SHOW 10-18-96]

Malachi Brendan Martin (23 July 1921–27 July 1999) was an Irish-born Traditional Catholic priest, biblical archaeologist, world's greatest exorcist, palaeographer, professor, adviser to three Popes, and also considered the world's expert on the Roman Catholic Church; He had six doctorates, and spoke 14 languages. He read the real Third Secret of Fatima in 1960, and was sworn to secrecy and took an oath not to reveal it, but he did in part, on the last Art Bell interview. [Stay tuned for that interview, this is his first interview]



Malachi Martin was a favorite and regular guest on Art Bell's radio program, Coast to Coast AM, between 1996 and 1998. The show continues to play on the internet resulting in countless conversions.

Martin's The Keys of This Blood: The Struggle for World Dominion between Pope John Paul II, Mikhail Gorbachev, and the New World Order was published in 1990. It was followed in 1996 by Windswept House: A Vatican Novel.

The Vatican restored Martin's faculty to celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass in 1989, at his request. He was strongly supported by some Traditionalist Catholic sources and severely criticized by other sources, such as the liberal National Catholic Reporter. Martin served as a guest commentator for CNN during the live coverage of the visit of Pope John Paul II to the United States in October 1995.

In the last three years of his life, Martin forged a close friendship with the Traditionalist Catholic philosopher, Rama P. Coomaraswamy (1929–2006). Malachi Martin had received many private audiences with St. Pope John Paul II.

Martin published several works of "faction", a mix of "fact" and "fiction", as to not be killed.

His published books, most on the New York Times best sellers list, an incomplete tally below.

Hostage to the Devil: The Possession and Exorcism of Five Living Americans (1976)

The Final Conclave (1978)

King of Kings: a Novel of the Life of David (1980)

Vatican: A Novel (1986)

The Pilgrim (1964) The Encounter (1970) The Decline and Fall of the Roman Church (1981)The New Castle: Reaching for the Ultimate (1982) Rich Church, Poor Church: The Catholic Church and its Money (1984) There is Still Love: Five Parables of God's Love That Will Change Your Life (1984)

Martin's bestselling 1987 non-fiction book, The Jesuits: The Society of Jesus and the Betrayal of the Roman Catholic Church, was highly critical of the Jesuit Order, accusing the Jesuits of systematically undermining church teachings.

