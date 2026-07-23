Saudi tankers breaking blockade find themselves in flames

A Saudi oil tanker caught fire in the Red Sea after being hit by an anti-ship missile launched by Ansarallah or Houthi forces as part of the Yemeni Armed Forces, on the night of July 22, 2026. According to an official source from the Saudi Arabian General Authority of Transport, ENCELIA ship, belonging to a Saudi company, was targeted while sailing in the Red Sea, resulting in a fire in the front of the ship, and all its crew members are safe, and the necessary measures have been taken to secure it and protect the marine environment. Ansarallah reported that the ship departed from the port of Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, and has violated the embargo decision imposed by the Yemeni Armed Forces, continuing their operations with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, against the Saudi enemy and continuing to maintain the "embargo-for-embargo" equation. In the same context, Ansarallah forced about 10 ships to turn back and warned that our naval operations will continue.

A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces issued a statement, stating that the operation targeted two Saudi oil tankers, one named "ENCELIA" and the other "LAYLA" for violating the blockade decision issued by the armed forces. "We carried out this operation to uphold the principle of 'siege for siege,' in response to the blockade imposed on Yemen and to reaffirm our right to confront the Saudi-American aggression," said Brigadier General Yahya Saree. That same night, fierce clashes erupted between the Yemeni army and UAE-linked elements in southern Yemen, Tasnim reported. According to field reports and local sources, Yemeni army forces and popular committees launched a coordinated operation, attacking positions of elements affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the west of Al-Dhale province in southern Yemen. Elements affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council claimed to have repelled the attack, reporting four deaths and ten injuries.

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