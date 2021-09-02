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Boulevard Brewing Gigahop Space Camper IPA 3.75/5
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21 views • September 02, 2021
In this edition of Drink Along w Beer and Gear we look at Boulevards' Gigahop from their Space Camper line of IPAs. Running 5.9 for the ABV and 60 for the IBUs and the EBC/SRM is a 12. Billed as a dual hemisphere brew they use hops from the old world as well as those from down under. On the nose she is interesting with a fruity front overlaying pine. The initial hit is surprisingly well balanced without the expected blitzkrieg of bitterness I usually find in 60 IBU IPAs. Medium fast thru the middle and this is where the bitterness builds. She finishes off dry and dirty on the back end while retaining the bitterness of all 60 IBUs.
Here's the link to their Pubware shop, ( https://store.boulevard.com/collections/pubware?page=2 )
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Here's the link to their Pubware shop, ( https://store.boulevard.com/collections/pubware?page=2 )
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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