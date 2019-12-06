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2018 Summer Show Down in City Park - Twin Falls, Idaho
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8 views • December 06, 2019
This is music video number 2 from me, again using MS MovieMaker together with more of my photographs - this time in beautiful Twin Falls, Idaho.
We didn't compete in this year's show, but definitely had many friends who did! Lots of beautiful rides covering different classes (lowriders, classics, old-timers, customs, project cars, hot rods, etc.).
This was an experiment with some vocal narration, a tune reduced to slow-speed play, etc, and a few video clips mixed in for fun.
We didn't compete in this year's show, but definitely had many friends who did! Lots of beautiful rides covering different classes (lowriders, classics, old-timers, customs, project cars, hot rods, etc.).
This was an experiment with some vocal narration, a tune reduced to slow-speed play, etc, and a few video clips mixed in for fun.
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