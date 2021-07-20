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TABLE SALT IS TOXIC - AVOID IT - UNREFINED SALTS ARE GOOD FOR US - USE THEM INSTEAD
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162 views • July 20, 2021
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HealthGlade channel
I use Himalayan pink, Celtic sea salt and Redmond's Real salt. They all contain 84 trace minerals we need for good health. I salt everything I eat, Salt is needed in the body to produce hydrochloric acid in the stomach to digest our food. Without it you do not digest food. Medical doctors lie when they say salt is bad for you. My dad avoided all salt and was very ill before he was killed by his doctors. Please read the about tab for more info...
Here is a link to some other salt videos I am sharing: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=salt%20piratepete&;kind=video
HealthGlade channel
I use Himalayan pink, Celtic sea salt and Redmond's Real salt. They all contain 84 trace minerals we need for good health. I salt everything I eat, Salt is needed in the body to produce hydrochloric acid in the stomach to digest our food. Without it you do not digest food. Medical doctors lie when they say salt is bad for you. My dad avoided all salt and was very ill before he was killed by his doctors. Please read the about tab for more info...
Here is a link to some other salt videos I am sharing: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=salt%20piratepete&;kind=video
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