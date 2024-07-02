ON CAM: Russia Destroyed F-16 Fighter Pilots, 8 Su-27, 1 MiG-29, and 1 BAYRAKTAR TB2 Within 24 Hours

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, details finally emerged of yesterday's missile strike on a military airbase in the city of Myrhorod, Poltava region. While military experts and analysts were studying footage of a missile attack on this military airfield, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially stated that the Russian military used several Iskander-M ballistic missiles with a cluster warhead to destroy targets at this strategically important military facility and that all of them successfully hit their targets..............................
