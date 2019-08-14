© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How To Make A Marijuana E-Cig / Vape Liquid - Herbal eLiquid
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • August 14, 2019
Find a very helpful kit at http://www.lets-vape.eu. It contains all the ingredients you will need to give you a head start creating your very own Herbal vape liquid. Many thanks from the entire team here at Lets Vape
There are many methods and walk-throughs out there to make herb infused glycerin, but all of them have their faults. However some facts kept appearing over and over again, I noted these down and built a method that covers all these points in an easy to follow guide. This is just my interpretation of the best way to do this process, but i'm sure that is just one opinion out of many. Please enjoy it and feel free to politely suggest changes or improvements
"We have a put together a complete package with all the hard to locate ingredients all in one box ready to be shipped out to you, making it ridiculously easy to make herbal e-liquids with no effort at all! You can find the kit on our site http://www.lets-vape.eu
This kit contains:
250ml of 99.9% USP - Food Grade Vegetable Glycerin
250ml of 99.9% USP - Food Grade Propylene Glycol
5 x 10ml Sterile Storage Bottles With Dropper & Child Proof Lid
2 x 10ml Sterile Syringes
5x 2ml Sterile Syringes.
For helps with the ratios see our comments below.
Written instructions will follow:
1: Pre heat a fan oven to 100C or 220F
2: Grind herbs until medium to fine
3: Place herbs in ceramic dish and cover with foil.
4: Place the dish into the oven for 30-40 minutes.
5: Prepare the solution use a ratio of 8ml liquid to 1g herb for a low strength, 5ml of liquid for a medium strength
6: Use 7 parts Vegetable Glycerine to 3 parts Propylene glycol
7: Remove herbs from the oven and allow to cool before removing foil
8: Place herbs into mason jar containing solution and mix well.
9: Place jar into hot water bath and shake/swirl every 15-20 minutes.
10: Continue this for 2-3 hours.
11: Keep lid on for the entire process.
12: Once the time is done, remove from the heat and allow the jar to cool until you can handle it safely.
13: Place contents of the jar into material, and then proceed to squeeze out the liquid. You can use a potato/rice press, fine sieve, cheese cloth to help with this process.
14: Collect liquid with syringes and place into the dropper bottles.
15: Add any flavourings your might want to add (optional)
16: Enjoy end product, store in a cool - dark place and use in any e-cigarette you wish. Product will last up to 12 months.
There are many methods and walk-throughs out there to make herb infused glycerin, but all of them have their faults. However some facts kept appearing over and over again, I noted these down and built a method that covers all these points in an easy to follow guide. This is just my interpretation of the best way to do this process, but i'm sure that is just one opinion out of many. Please enjoy it and feel free to politely suggest changes or improvements
"We have a put together a complete package with all the hard to locate ingredients all in one box ready to be shipped out to you, making it ridiculously easy to make herbal e-liquids with no effort at all! You can find the kit on our site http://www.lets-vape.eu
This kit contains:
250ml of 99.9% USP - Food Grade Vegetable Glycerin
250ml of 99.9% USP - Food Grade Propylene Glycol
5 x 10ml Sterile Storage Bottles With Dropper & Child Proof Lid
2 x 10ml Sterile Syringes
5x 2ml Sterile Syringes.
For helps with the ratios see our comments below.
Written instructions will follow:
1: Pre heat a fan oven to 100C or 220F
2: Grind herbs until medium to fine
3: Place herbs in ceramic dish and cover with foil.
4: Place the dish into the oven for 30-40 minutes.
5: Prepare the solution use a ratio of 8ml liquid to 1g herb for a low strength, 5ml of liquid for a medium strength
6: Use 7 parts Vegetable Glycerine to 3 parts Propylene glycol
7: Remove herbs from the oven and allow to cool before removing foil
8: Place herbs into mason jar containing solution and mix well.
9: Place jar into hot water bath and shake/swirl every 15-20 minutes.
10: Continue this for 2-3 hours.
11: Keep lid on for the entire process.
12: Once the time is done, remove from the heat and allow the jar to cool until you can handle it safely.
13: Place contents of the jar into material, and then proceed to squeeze out the liquid. You can use a potato/rice press, fine sieve, cheese cloth to help with this process.
14: Collect liquid with syringes and place into the dropper bottles.
15: Add any flavourings your might want to add (optional)
16: Enjoy end product, store in a cool - dark place and use in any e-cigarette you wish. Product will last up to 12 months.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.