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The Total End of A Free Society - AF America First Docuseries Episode #1 - FBI Seizes Entire Bank Account After Attending a Trump Rally - 081121
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260 views • August 12, 2021
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Nick J Fuentes
Nick J Fuentes
Follow the most censored man in America:
Watch Nick's nightly show LIVE Mondays - Fridays 9PM EST
FBI Seizes Entire Bank Account of Conservative Talk Show Host After He Attended a Trump Rally
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/08/11/fbi-seizes-entire-bank-account-of-conservative-talk-show-host-after-he-attended-a-trump-rally/
https://americafirst.live
On Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
On Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
Operation Choke Point was a 2013 initiative of the United States Department of Justice that led to the investigation of banks in the United States and the business they did with firearm dealers, and other companies the government claimed to be at ‘high risk for fraud and money laundering.’
The operation soon extended to dozens of conservative and tea party groups.
In 2013 the IRS admitted it applied extra scrutiny to conservative groups applying for nonprofit status. Lois Lerner, then the head of the Exempt Organizations unit responsible, became the public face of the scandal, though many other IRS officials were involved as well.
In 2018. The Trump administration, after years of litigation, settled a lawsuit with a group called ‘True the Vote’ which was investigated and raided by the FBI and IRS on multiple occasions amid the mass targeting.
Today, American dissidents and conservatives say they are experiencing Operation Chokepoint ‘on steroids.’
Unlike in 2012, the U.S. Government now mostly relies on private industry to silence its critics. Many of these companies, which are ideologically aligned with the American regime, now have more power than the federal government can ever dream of.
In a recent opinion piece for The Hill, Kristen Tate outlined how America’s version of China’s social credit system is already here, and how it is becoming worse than China’s as time progresses.
“Last week, PayPal announced a partnership with the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center to “investigate” the role of “white supremacists” and propagators of “anti-government” rhetoric, subjective labels that potentially could impact a large number of groups or people using their service. PayPal says the collected information will be shared with other financial firms and politicians. Facebook is taking similar measures, recently introducing messages that ask users to snitch on their potentially “extremist” friends, which considering the platform’s bias seems mainly to target the political right. At the same time, Facebook and Microsoft are working with several other web giants and the United Nations on a database to block potential extremist content.”
“When does your debit card get canceled over old tweets, your home loan denied for homeschooling your kids, or your eBay account invalidated because a friend flagged you for posting a Gadsden flag?”
This is already happening to a large degree to American citizens like Fuentes, Andrew Torba, Vincent James, Alex Jones, and thousands of others who are having their bank accounts banned, credit cards frozen, and are banned from nearly every social media platform, payment processor, and ridesharing app.
America’s new social credit system has just now begun to affect those who refuse the COVID vaccine.
Soon, many Americans will not be able to enter bars, restaurants, or supermarkets because they are unvaccinated. Many also won’t be able to travel, go to school, go to work, financially transact, and maybe even access streaming services without having to show or upload their vaccine certificates first.
Perhaps the most terrifying part is that millions of Americans are simply falling in line with this new status quo.
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/08/11/fbi-seizes-entire-bank-account-of-conservative-talk-show-host-after-he-attended-a-trump-rally/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6113d8d72309914671c6d15b
Nick J Fuentes
Nick J Fuentes
Follow the most censored man in America:
Watch Nick's nightly show LIVE Mondays - Fridays 9PM EST
FBI Seizes Entire Bank Account of Conservative Talk Show Host After He Attended a Trump Rally
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/08/11/fbi-seizes-entire-bank-account-of-conservative-talk-show-host-after-he-attended-a-trump-rally/
https://americafirst.live
On Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
On Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
Operation Choke Point was a 2013 initiative of the United States Department of Justice that led to the investigation of banks in the United States and the business they did with firearm dealers, and other companies the government claimed to be at ‘high risk for fraud and money laundering.’
The operation soon extended to dozens of conservative and tea party groups.
In 2013 the IRS admitted it applied extra scrutiny to conservative groups applying for nonprofit status. Lois Lerner, then the head of the Exempt Organizations unit responsible, became the public face of the scandal, though many other IRS officials were involved as well.
In 2018. The Trump administration, after years of litigation, settled a lawsuit with a group called ‘True the Vote’ which was investigated and raided by the FBI and IRS on multiple occasions amid the mass targeting.
Today, American dissidents and conservatives say they are experiencing Operation Chokepoint ‘on steroids.’
Unlike in 2012, the U.S. Government now mostly relies on private industry to silence its critics. Many of these companies, which are ideologically aligned with the American regime, now have more power than the federal government can ever dream of.
In a recent opinion piece for The Hill, Kristen Tate outlined how America’s version of China’s social credit system is already here, and how it is becoming worse than China’s as time progresses.
“Last week, PayPal announced a partnership with the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center to “investigate” the role of “white supremacists” and propagators of “anti-government” rhetoric, subjective labels that potentially could impact a large number of groups or people using their service. PayPal says the collected information will be shared with other financial firms and politicians. Facebook is taking similar measures, recently introducing messages that ask users to snitch on their potentially “extremist” friends, which considering the platform’s bias seems mainly to target the political right. At the same time, Facebook and Microsoft are working with several other web giants and the United Nations on a database to block potential extremist content.”
“When does your debit card get canceled over old tweets, your home loan denied for homeschooling your kids, or your eBay account invalidated because a friend flagged you for posting a Gadsden flag?”
This is already happening to a large degree to American citizens like Fuentes, Andrew Torba, Vincent James, Alex Jones, and thousands of others who are having their bank accounts banned, credit cards frozen, and are banned from nearly every social media platform, payment processor, and ridesharing app.
America’s new social credit system has just now begun to affect those who refuse the COVID vaccine.
Soon, many Americans will not be able to enter bars, restaurants, or supermarkets because they are unvaccinated. Many also won’t be able to travel, go to school, go to work, financially transact, and maybe even access streaming services without having to show or upload their vaccine certificates first.
Perhaps the most terrifying part is that millions of Americans are simply falling in line with this new status quo.
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/08/11/fbi-seizes-entire-bank-account-of-conservative-talk-show-host-after-he-attended-a-trump-rally/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6113d8d72309914671c6d15b
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