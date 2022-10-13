One Major Difference Between Hydroponics and Soil Growing

Which food production system is better: hydroponics or soil growing? 🤔

Daniel Wells, an Associate Professor in Auburn University’s Department of Horticulture where he teaches and focuses his research on “improving controlled environment agriculture in the southeast”, weighs in on the matter.



According to Daniel, soil growing is a little more expensive than hydroponics.



He explains that with hydroponics, you don’t really need all the structures and equipment that soil growing requires… 🚜



You just need to control the environment with lights and temperature, and this makes hydroponics a GREAT choice for farmers and gardeners who want to grow high-quality crops at a lower cost! 🥬

