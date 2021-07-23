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Oluvil Beach and Light House Sri Lanka
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0 view • July 23, 2021
Oluvil Lighthouse (Sinhala: ඔලුවිල් ප්රදීපාගාරය) is a lighthouse situated on the southern east coast of Sri Lanka at Oluvil, which is located approximately 12 km (7.5 mi) south of Kalmunai
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