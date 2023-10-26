Create New Account
A key part of Antarctica is doomed to slow collapse even with carbon emissions cuts, study finds
Published Thursday

Associated Press


Oct 23, 2023


No matter how much the world cuts back on carbon emissions, a key and sizable chunk of Antarctica is essentially doomed to an “unavoidable” melt, a new study finds. (Oct. 23) (AP Video produced by Teresa de Miguel)


https://apnews.com


This video may be available for archive licensing via https://newsroom.ap.org/home


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1-l9d0sl48

associated pressantarcticacarbon emissionsmeltingslow collapse

