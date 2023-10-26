A key part of Antarctica is doomed to slow collapse even with carbon emissions cuts, study finds

Associated Press
Oct 23, 2023
No matter how much the world cuts back on carbon emissions, a key and sizable chunk of Antarctica is essentially doomed to an “unavoidable” melt, a new study finds. (Oct. 23) (AP Video produced by Teresa de Miguel)
