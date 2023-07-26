https://gettr.com/post/p2mtf86540a
WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.22.23 @12PM: Evil Grows & Spreads - The Crimes Against Humanity in a Globalized Era - Lethal Hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP6)
The SARS outbreak in China in 2003 was a 100% lab-made virus; US intelligence officials confirmed it, the US knew that the Chinese military had been conducting bioweapon experiments, but they did nothing.
2003年中国爆发的非典，那是 100% 实验室制造的病毒，美国情报官员证实了这一点，美国知道中国军队一直在进行生物武器实验，但他们什么也没做。
