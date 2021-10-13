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****MUST HEAR AND WATCH****WOMEN PART 2
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73 views • October 13, 2021
A true powerful woman is a woman who is obedient and submissive to The Most High, Christ and if married her husband in righteousness. Ephesians 5:22.
Healing for women, daughters of Zion in Christ and if you are not in Christ, there is deliverance for you. First step is to the understand you need to change, you need help and deliverance. Then True Repentance to Christ, you must really mean it. Acts 2:38, Matthew 1:21. The true name of Christ when he walked on earth was not an english name but a hebrew name. That name is 'Yasha' means saviour. Yashaya means 'My Saviour', Matthew 1:21. Blessings:)))
Healing for women, daughters of Zion in Christ and if you are not in Christ, there is deliverance for you. First step is to the understand you need to change, you need help and deliverance. Then True Repentance to Christ, you must really mean it. Acts 2:38, Matthew 1:21. The true name of Christ when he walked on earth was not an english name but a hebrew name. That name is 'Yasha' means saviour. Yashaya means 'My Saviour', Matthew 1:21. Blessings:)))
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