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BLOOD FROM THE VACCINATED IS TERRIFYINGLY DIFFERENT FROM THE BLOOD OF THE NON-VACCINATED
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674 views • September 03, 2021
There are a great many things that are terrifyingly different between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated it would seem. Source: Tim Truth. More frightening things you may want to know:
Doctor takes safe and effective vaccination, passes out during surgery. He did his homework...not.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DVnxXTK8cCkf/
Doctor takes safe and effective vaccination, passes out during surgery. He did his homework...not.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DVnxXTK8cCkf/
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