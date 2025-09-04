© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FRIDAY FULL SHOW 8/29/25 — America Awakens To Spiritual War After Democrats Publicly Attack
22 views • 2 days ago
FRIDAY FULL SHOW 8/29/25 — America Awakens To Spiritual War After Democrats Publicly Attack People Praying For Victims Of Catholic School Trans Shooting! Dem Gov Of Maryland Has Been Joined By Other Democrat Leaders In Admitting That Trump's Deployment Of The National Guard Has Worked Extremely Well In DC, And He Asks Trump To Send Troops! PLUS, More Criminal Referrals Filed Against Fed Governor Cook As Mortgage Scandal Grows! MUST-WATCH EDITION OF THE ALEX JONES SHOW!
