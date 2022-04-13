Xi Eliminates His Foe to Pave the Way for a Dictatorship

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On April 10th, Mr. Miles Guo pointed out in a live broadcast that he has systematically eliminated dissidents since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012 to consolidate the dictatorship. Using his power, he got rid of political opponents, wealthy people, and celebrities.