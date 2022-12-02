Hysterectomy & Hormones: Questions & Answers For Women In Midlife

With
over 600,000 performed each year, Hysterectomy is the #2 surgery performed on
women. It is commonly known as surgically induced menopause. However, many of
the hysterectomy surgeries performed are not medically necessary. Many of
the problems and symptoms leading to a hysterectomy recommendation are from a
hormone imbalance and can be treated naturally, without surgery, by
replenishing the body with bioidentical hormones.
Dr. Hotze discusses the importance of knowing when surgery is necessary and when it can be avoided with natural treatment. Knowledge is power! It is important to take charge of your own health and know what questions to ask when your doctor recommends surgery. A few of them are listed below.
For a complete list, visit our website.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.