Hysterectomy & Hormones: Questions & Answers For Women In Midlife

With over 600,000 performed each year, Hysterectomy is the #2 surgery performed on women. It is commonly known as surgically induced menopause. However, many of the hysterectomy surgeries performed are not medically necessary. Many of the problems and symptoms leading to a hysterectomy recommendation are from a hormone imbalance and can be treated naturally, without surgery, by replenishing the body with bioidentical hormones.



Dr. Hotze discusses the importance of knowing when surgery is necessary and when it can be avoided with natural treatment. Knowledge is power! It is important to take charge of your own health and know what questions to ask when your doctor recommends surgery. A few of them are listed below.





Why do I need a hysterectomy?

What’s causing these symptoms?

What organs are being removed and why?

Are there alternatives and the risk/benefits of each?

What are the effects and are they permanent?

