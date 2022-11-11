Covid-19 Jabs: Never before have we been in so much danger

It’s November 2022 and this is video number 317.

So, they’re now going to give the useless and toxic covid-19 jab to infants. They’re going to add a jab that doesn’t work and isn’t safe to an aggressive, untested, officially promoted programme of mass medication; the most alarming, experimental and grandiose example of centrally approved child abuse in human history; a programme that I believe has done infinitely more harm than good; a drug administration mania that should have been halted decades ago by the medical profession, and would have been if the medical profession hadn’t been bought by the drug industry; an untested experimental schedule that would have warmed the evil heart of Josef Mengele. Is it more dangerous to give the mRNA jab to babies whose mothers were jabbed before or during pregnancy or while they are breastfeeding? No one knows.

Mirrored - An Old Man in a Chair

