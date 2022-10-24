September 18th, 2022
Judgment will come upon America, are you ready for things to suddenly change? The Lord warns us that time is up. Dreams and visions will not delay in coming to pass, and we will be tested beyond imagination. Though some men's hearts will fail them, remain steadfast in God Almighty and His merciful power.
"The days are at hand, and the effect of every vision." Ezekiel 12:23b
