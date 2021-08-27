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THE MODERNA KILL SHOT IS SLOWLY KILLING HER. BEFORE AND NOW. QUITE A DIFFERENCE. (MIRRORED)
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5216 views • August 27, 2021
THE MODERNA KILL SHOT IS SLOWLY KILLING HER. BEFORE AND NOW. QUITE A DIFFERENCE. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Butchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MXnHqpRNVMff/
And people mock her and make fun of her and call her a liar as she is looking for help. I would rather just die than take any of this shit. Correction, I will die before I take this crap.
Some information you may want to see:
Cardboard hospital beds that turn into coffins. They can kill you quicker and easier at the hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ItkcveHACjgW/
Dr Tenpenny Pfizer Whistleblower Claims To Have Documentation of 200,000 dead in less than a week
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPNHRTGX4Ozo/
This may be the world record. Man dies 60 seconds after taking the kill shot
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F82LXPBAnIAz/
FAKE VAX DAMAGED NURSE BEING SLOWLY TURNED INTO A ZOMBIE 7 MONTHS POST VAX. FRIGHTING!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1nUPmedcHQKN/
The Pfizer Vax Turns Man Into A Zombie/Vegetable. This is the damage it can do. Worse than death.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/926Ycq4LNnQu/
GESTAPO GOES WILD ON PROTESTERS - WOMEN AND CHILDREN SHOT IN THE FACE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/926Ycq4LNnQu/
A combat veteran gives his city leaders a warning about what is to come. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Skwe2x8SQmjL/
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE! Kids Dead After Jab in Australia, Eye-Popping Interview With Aussie Veteran
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mm18Ogc8uH8I/
Pharmacies Told Not To Distribute Medications That Combat Covid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q72zgFnARnLO/
Doctors and Hospitals are getting paid to kill you. As much as $80,000 per 200 jabbed. (Genocide)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVLA3mKzb7kw/
An example of a 5G slow kill. It kills plants and animals. It will kill us also if we don't stop it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lkH9Ue5HiYb9/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
VACCINE NANO TECH BEING USED TO ASSIMILATE THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bG6lp330hh5L/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/
JONESTOWN USA: THE VACCINE IS MASS SUICIDE AND THE TELEVISION IS JIM JONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2wGk9JUerLne/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
How Everyone Will Test Positive For COVID-19 - The 5G Enhancement
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Rv02QTPbgXh/
VACCINE ONLY WORKS FOR A FEW WEEKS ACCORDING TO CDC - GOVERNMENT TO RECOMMEND TWO SHOTS PER MONTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xUIZzThCwiMv/
CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS ARCHIVES - BLOOD THIRSTY ADRENOCHROME ADDICTS OCCULT PROPAGANDA VIDEOS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lcgb2jYTgb2P/
The covid test does not allow them to identify variants. The "Delta" variant is a complete fraud. They are making it up as they go along:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
ICU NURSE - ''You're being lied to about COVID.'' Some things you need to know
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJG37A8xnpmN/
BREAKING: Vaccinated Super Spreaders will trigger a new wave of infections.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TljIvUqUwlYs/
VACCINE COULD CONTAIN NANO BOTS ACCORDING TO HACKERS - A DEAD MAN'S SWITCH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ojMhDrE6LGQ2/
VACCINE NANO TECH BEING USED TO ASSIMILATE THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bG6lp330hh5L/
CDC Director: Those Who Got Vaccinated Early Will Get Severe Disease, Be Hospitalized, Die...WHAT?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OoOTut1x2vlF/
They are committing mass murder notes Lee Merritt, MD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Fltx3j8zz5K/
A Killing Of The Mind...The Mass Covid Psychosis that has overtaken the world. You need to see this!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lsjh7Y10xAp6/
How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Butchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MXnHqpRNVMff/
And people mock her and make fun of her and call her a liar as she is looking for help. I would rather just die than take any of this shit. Correction, I will die before I take this crap.
Some information you may want to see:
Cardboard hospital beds that turn into coffins. They can kill you quicker and easier at the hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ItkcveHACjgW/
Dr Tenpenny Pfizer Whistleblower Claims To Have Documentation of 200,000 dead in less than a week
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPNHRTGX4Ozo/
This may be the world record. Man dies 60 seconds after taking the kill shot
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F82LXPBAnIAz/
FAKE VAX DAMAGED NURSE BEING SLOWLY TURNED INTO A ZOMBIE 7 MONTHS POST VAX. FRIGHTING!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1nUPmedcHQKN/
The Pfizer Vax Turns Man Into A Zombie/Vegetable. This is the damage it can do. Worse than death.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/926Ycq4LNnQu/
GESTAPO GOES WILD ON PROTESTERS - WOMEN AND CHILDREN SHOT IN THE FACE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/926Ycq4LNnQu/
A combat veteran gives his city leaders a warning about what is to come. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Skwe2x8SQmjL/
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE! Kids Dead After Jab in Australia, Eye-Popping Interview With Aussie Veteran
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mm18Ogc8uH8I/
Pharmacies Told Not To Distribute Medications That Combat Covid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q72zgFnARnLO/
Doctors and Hospitals are getting paid to kill you. As much as $80,000 per 200 jabbed. (Genocide)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVLA3mKzb7kw/
An example of a 5G slow kill. It kills plants and animals. It will kill us also if we don't stop it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lkH9Ue5HiYb9/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
VACCINE NANO TECH BEING USED TO ASSIMILATE THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bG6lp330hh5L/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/
JONESTOWN USA: THE VACCINE IS MASS SUICIDE AND THE TELEVISION IS JIM JONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2wGk9JUerLne/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
How Everyone Will Test Positive For COVID-19 - The 5G Enhancement
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Rv02QTPbgXh/
VACCINE ONLY WORKS FOR A FEW WEEKS ACCORDING TO CDC - GOVERNMENT TO RECOMMEND TWO SHOTS PER MONTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xUIZzThCwiMv/
CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS ARCHIVES - BLOOD THIRSTY ADRENOCHROME ADDICTS OCCULT PROPAGANDA VIDEOS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lcgb2jYTgb2P/
The covid test does not allow them to identify variants. The "Delta" variant is a complete fraud. They are making it up as they go along:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
ICU NURSE - ''You're being lied to about COVID.'' Some things you need to know
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJG37A8xnpmN/
BREAKING: Vaccinated Super Spreaders will trigger a new wave of infections.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TljIvUqUwlYs/
VACCINE COULD CONTAIN NANO BOTS ACCORDING TO HACKERS - A DEAD MAN'S SWITCH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ojMhDrE6LGQ2/
VACCINE NANO TECH BEING USED TO ASSIMILATE THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bG6lp330hh5L/
CDC Director: Those Who Got Vaccinated Early Will Get Severe Disease, Be Hospitalized, Die...WHAT?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OoOTut1x2vlF/
They are committing mass murder notes Lee Merritt, MD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Fltx3j8zz5K/
A Killing Of The Mind...The Mass Covid Psychosis that has overtaken the world. You need to see this!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lsjh7Y10xAp6/
How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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