Romance, Relationships & Rebirth with Cynthia Mitchell ((Affirm Life Daily))

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Conversations with Cynthia are always positive and insightful. This one raised the bar as we delved into some deep subject matters of the heart!
This discussion revolves around the rebirth after a heartbreaking loss and the self-care to heal and re-establish a proper relationship with one's self so that they can have proper relationships in the future- take all that to the alchemical/shadow work process, the phoenix rising from the ashes, the law of attraction and the principle of correspondence.
Cynthia's platforms
Official Website: affirmlifedaily.com
https://linktr.ee/affirmlifedaily
instagram.com/affirmlifedaily
tiktok.com/@affirmlifedaily
Telegram Chat: t.me/ 8_iVnNalKp02ZmZh
Telegram Livestream: t.me/ aBqEUPW1JC4yYjYx
Our chat with her earlier this year on Dissolving The Divide: Dethroning The "People's Champions" & Celebrity Worship with Cynthia Mitchell
https://youtu.be/F0AhtvVB5Lk?si=9zrNbhlZTwYTawFE
Also had a few other discussions with her:
The Science of Life (Natty Law): https://youtu.be/UvrchdLF5P8
Why Is There A Lack Of Diversity In The Truth & Freedom Movement? Roundtable with Cynthia, Marja West, Sol Xprsn & myself: https://youtu.be/VbOnFvSPxpw
PEACE