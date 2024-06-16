BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Great Maui Fire Leading to the Great Maui Land Grab for Smart City Planning - Fire Anomalies Point to Directed Energy NOT a "Wildfire"
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
62 views • 10 months ago

On August 8th, the great Maui fire devoured historic Lahaina on Maui. Author the book Great Maui Land Grab, Michelle Melendez, a 40 yr resident of Maui did a ton of research into the event (and also got Police Chief John Pelletier (of Las Vegas Mandalay Bay shooting fame) retired.

Michelle describes the oddities in the fire that point to abnormality and a microwave origin. She also connects the dots with the fire and now the push for a smart city replacement. If you think Lahaina was fishy this presentation will confirm that. If you think it was a "wild fire" as sold to the public, this fact based presentation will raise some serious objections to that opinion.

Keywords
hawaiimauigovernment conspiracygovernment deceptiongovernment lieslahainapolitics and current eventsmaui firelahaina fire
