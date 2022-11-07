4TH DOSE OF VAX POISON HOSPITALIZES WOMAN WITH BELL'S PALSY 💉💉💉

Bracken Feldman, November 1 at 7:13 AM. I normal don't post about my health, but I think this is important. I first want to start by saying I 100% believe in #science and that all the #doctors, #scientists, #engineers and any one else in the science field are more rockstars then any #proathlete, #rockstar, or #moviestar! But I recently had my 4th booster thinking I was doing the right thing and it as just lead to complication after complication. I currently have #bellspalsy and was passed around from urgent care d... See more https://t.me/s/covidbc





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/