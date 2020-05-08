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RED ALERT - The Government Planned the CARES Act for COVAD-19 in early 2019!
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19 views • May 08, 2020
HighImpactVlogs tracks the origin of the CARES ACT and discovers it was introduced into the House on 1/24/2019. Below are supporting documents.
- White House Transcript: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-...
- WHO Indicates start of "pandemic": https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea...
- Proof HR 748 was introduced a YEAR and TWO months BEFORE anyone heard of C...Vi...Rus: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c...
- Track the Bill as it passed through Congress: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c...
Uploaded to preserve a uTube censor from channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpimAnNpH_JQxDa0YMTwdnw
- White House Transcript: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-...
- WHO Indicates start of "pandemic": https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea...
- Proof HR 748 was introduced a YEAR and TWO months BEFORE anyone heard of C...Vi...Rus: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c...
- Track the Bill as it passed through Congress: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c...
Uploaded to preserve a uTube censor from channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpimAnNpH_JQxDa0YMTwdnw
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